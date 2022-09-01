Scott announces over $13M in funding to 15 Baltimore nonprofits

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday announced over $13 million in grants for 15 nonprofits that "support Baltimore's most vulnerable communities."

It's the third round of American Rescue Plan Act grant awards to nonprofits from the Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs. The first two rounds awarded 17 nonprofits with over $14 million in grants.

"This next round of funding sends a clear statement that we are deeply committed to supporting organizations that provide critical services in and for communities throughout Baltimore," the mayor said in a statement. "Baltimore's renaissance is contingent upon the incredible work our nonprofit community does day in and day out on behalf of our residents."

Green & Healthy Homes Initiative Inc. has the largest allotment by far with a $2.5 million grant to fund "home repairs for low-income Baltimore households to remediate lead hazards, asthma triggers, safety hazards, and energy loss.

The Aqueo Foundation will get $2 million to support the "redevelopment of vacant properties into affordable housing, leading to increased public safety, and remediate homes through the removal of lead and other health hazards."

ReBUILD Metro has the third largest grant with $1.25 million to support "affordable housing development in Johnston Square, including funding to develop abandoned and dilapidated properties within two blocks of 1100 Greenmount Avenue."

Two organizations, Volo Kids Foundation and Black Yield Institute netted $1 million grants. Ten more organizations received grants ranging from $185,000 to $950,000.

For the full list of grant recipients and their missions, visit the website of the mayor's office.