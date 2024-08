When does school start in Maryland? Here's a list of start dates for public schools.

BALTIMORE-- The upcoming school year is around the corner, but not all Maryland public schools start on the same date. Here's a list of the opening and closing dates of all Maryland county public schools.

Allegany County

First day: Aug. 26

Last day: June 5

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 28 – Dec.2

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 16 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 5, Nov. 15, Jan. 17, Jan.20, Feb. 17, March 3, May 26

Anne Arundel County

First day: Aug. 26 (grades 1-5, 6 and 9) Aug. 27 (grades 1-12)

Last day: June 13

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 14 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 2, Oct. 3, Nov. 5, Nov. 25, Nov. 26, Jan. 20, Jan. 21, Feb. 17, May 26

Baltimore City

First day: Aug. 26

Last day: June 11

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 14 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 2, Nov. 4, Nov. 5, Jan. 20, Feb. 13, Feb. 14, Feb. 17, March 14, May 16, May 26

Baltimore County

First day: Aug. 26

Last day: June 16

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 28 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 14 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 2, Oct. 3, Nov. 1, Nov. 5, Jan. 20, Jan. 29, Feb. 17, March 31, May 26

Calvert County

First day: Aug. 27

Last day: June 11

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 14 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 2, Sept. 27, Nov. 5, Nov. 11, Jan. 20, Jan. 31, Feb. 17, March 31, May 26

Caroline County

First day: Aug. 28

Last day: June 16

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 3

Spring Break: April 17 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 2, Sept. 27, Nov. 5, Jan. 20, Jan. 27, Feb. 17, March 21, May 26

Carroll County

First day: Sept. 3

Last day: June 13

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 28 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 17 – April 22

Other Closure Dates: Nov. 5, Jan. 20, Jan. 27, Feb. 17, March 17, May 26

Cecil County

First day: Sept. 3

Last day: June 13

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 3

Spring Break: April 18 – April 22

Other Closure Dates: Nov. 5, Jan. 20, Feb. 10, Feb. 17, March 14, May 23, May 26

Charles County

First day: Aug. 26

Last day: June 10

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 14 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 2, Sept. 13, Oct. 14, Nov. 5, Nov. 11, Jan. 20, Jan. 27, Feb. 17, March 14, May 26

Dorchester County

First day: Sept. 3 (grades 1-5, 6 and 9) Sept. 4 (grades 7-8 and 10-12) Sept. 5 (PreK and K)

Last day: June 10

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 18 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Oct. 7, Nov. 5, Jan. 20, Jan. 27, Jan. 28, Feb. 17, May 26

Frederick County

First day: Aug. 21

Last day: June 6

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 14 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 2, Oct. 3, Oct. 28, Nov. 5, Jan. 16, Jan. 17, Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 28, May 26

Garrett County

First day: Sept. 3

Last day: June 12

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 28 – Dec. 2

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 18 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Oct. 11, Nov. 5, Jan. 20, Jan. 30, Feb. 17, May 26

Harford County

First day: Sept. 3

Last day: June 12

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 28 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 17 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Oct. 3, Nov. 1, Nov. 4, Nov. 5, Nov. 11, Jan. 20, Feb. 17, April 22, May 26

Howard County

First day: Aug. 26

Last day: June 11

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 14– April 21

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 2, Oct. 3, Oct. 31, Nov. 5, Jan. 20, Jan. 29, Feb. 7, Feb. 17, March 31, May 26

Kent County

First day: Sept. 3 (grades 1-6 and 9) Sept. 4 (grades 1-12) Sept. 5 (PreK and Kindergarten)

Last day: June 12

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 17 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Nov.1, Jan. 20, Jan. 27, Feb. 17, May 26

Montgomery County

First day: Aug. 26

Last day: June 13

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 25–Jan. 2

Spring Break: March 25–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 2, Oct. 3, Nov. 4, Nov. 5, Jan. 20, Jan. 29, Feb. 17, March 31, April 10, May 27, June 6

Prince George's County

First day: Aug. 26 (orientation is on Aug. 23)

Last day: June 18

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 3

Spring Break: April 14 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 2, Sept. 16, Oct. 7, Nov. 5, Jan. 20, Feb. 14, March 17, March 31, May 26

Queen Anne's County

First day: Aug. 26 (grades 1-6 and 9) Aug. 27 (grades 7-8 and 10-12) Aug. 28 (grades PreK and Kindergarten)

Last day: June 13

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 14 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Aug.30, Sept. 2, Nov. 4, Nov. 5, Jan. 20, Jan. 24, Jan. 27, Feb. 17, May 26

St. Mary's County

First day: Aug. 14 (Chesapeake Public Charter School) and Aug. 21

Last day: June 11

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 3

Spring Break: April 14 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 2, Sept. 20, Nov. 5, Nov. 11, Jan. 20, Jan. 31, Feb. 17, March 7, May 26

Somerset County

First day: Sept. 3

Last day: June 11

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 3

Spring Break: April 18 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Oct. 1, Nov. 5, Jan. 20, Jan. 31, Feb. 17, May 26

Talbot County

First day: Aug. 26

Last day: June 12

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 — Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 16 – April 22

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 2, Nov. 5, Nov. 8, Jan. 20, Jan. 24, Feb. 17, May 26

Washington County

First day: Aug. 26

Last day: June 10

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 18 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 2, Nov. 5, Jan. 20, Jan. 21, Feb. 17, March 24, May 26

Wicomico County

First day: Sept. 3 (grades 1-6 and 9; all grades at Pittsville; grade 6 only at Mardela; PreK and kindergarten as assigned) Sept. 4 (grades 1-12; PreK and kindergarten as assigned)

Last day: June 11

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 3

Spring Break: April 17 – April 21

Other Closure Dates: Nov. 5, Jan. 20, Feb. 3, Feb. 17, May 26

Worcester County

First day: Sept. 3

Last day: June 12

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 27 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: April 18 – April 23

Other Closure Dates: Nov. 4, Nov. 5, Jan. 20, Jan. 27, Feb. 17, April 4, May 26

SEED School

First day: Aug. 19

Last day: June 9

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 24 – Nov. 29

Winter Break: Dec. 22 – Jan. 3

Spring Break: April 13 – April 21