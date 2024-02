SCHOOL DELAYS: Tuesday rain, snow prompts Maryland school delays

Amy Kawata has your Monday afternoon news update 2/12/24

BALTIMORE -- Multiple Maryland school districts will open two hours late due to rain and snow across the state Tuesday morning.

The following delays are in effect:

BALTIMORE COUNTY SCHOOLS

SCHOOL

OPENING 2 HOURS LATE

CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS

SCHOOL

OPENING 2 HOURS LATE

CECIL COUNTY SCHOOLS

SCHOOL

OPENING 2 HOURS LATE

FREDERICK COUNTY SCHOOLS

SCHOOL

2 HOUR DELAY FOR STAFF AND SCHOOLS

HARFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS

SCHOOL

OPENING 2 HOURS LATE

Find the full list of closings and delays, including for governments and private schools, here.