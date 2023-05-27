Savacool and Keister lead Maryland into Big Ten title game, defeating Nebraska 4-2

OMAHA, NEB. (AP) — Jason Savacool pitched six shutout innings, Kevin Keister drove in two runs and Maryland advanced to the Big Ten Tournament championship game, defeating Nebraska 4-2 on Saturday.

Maryland will play Iowa for the championship on Sunday. The top-seeded Terrapins last played in the championship game in 2015.

The Terrapins picked up three runs in the second inning when Elijah Lambros drove in a run with a bunt single, and two outs later, Keister drove in two with a single to left.

Savacool (8-5) allowed four hits, struck out six and walked two before Kenny Lippman relieved in the seventh. Lippman threw two scoreless innings before Nigel Belgrave opened the ninth.

Nebraska rallied against Belgrave, who walked the first three batters he faced. Andrew Johnson replaced Belgrave and gave up a single and a sacrifice fly before getting out of the jam for his first save of the season.

Jackson Brockett (2-2) took the loss after being charged with all three Maryland runs in the second inning. Three Nebraska relievers allowed one run and five hits over the final seven innings.

Cole Evans went 3 for 3 with one RBI for the fourth-seeded Cornhuskers.