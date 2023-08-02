Watch CBS News
Santander hits grand slam as Orioles blast Blue Jays, 13-3

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Anthony Santander hit a grand slam and Ryan Mountcastle continued to terrorize Blue Jays pitching in the Orioles' 13-3 win Tuesday evening in Toronto.

Santander had three base hits, including his grand slam in the top of the eighth inning, while Mountcastle contributed three hits, with two doubles and two RBIs.

Mountcastle doubled twice against the Blue Jays on Monday, as well.

Gunnar Henderson went 3-for-4 with his 18th home run, and four more RBIs. Adley Rutschman and Jordan Westburg each added two base hits.

Ryan McKenna had a two-run single in the ninth inning.

Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish threw seven innings. He allowed three runs on four hits and struck out seven.

Baltimore (66-41) play the Blue Jays at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the third of the four-game series.

wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

