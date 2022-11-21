Watch CBS News
Santa to fly into Martin State Airport to meet with children at Maryland aviation museum

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Santa will be flying into Martin State Airport via helicopter to discuss with children their holiday hopes and wishes on Saturday, according to event planners.

Santa will visit with the children at the airport's Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum at 11 a.m., museum staff said.

Afterward, he will meet with members of the Middle River Volunteer Fire Department, which will use a special Christmas sleigh to take Santa to the museum's Hangar 5 Gallery, according to event planners.

Once there, Santa will chat with children until 1 p.m., museum staff said.

Families should plan to arrive ahead of Santa's visit so that they can park and walk up a hill to the landing site, according to event planners.

Santa will arrive in front of the control tower by a fire truck. 

November 21, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

