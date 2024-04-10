Sandbags available ahead of heavy rain in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation will make sandbags available for city residents and business owners in preparation for heavy rains and possible isolated flooding in low-lying areas this week.

Limited quantities of sandbags available will be available on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Fells Point – Intersection of Thames Street and Broadway

Frederick Avenue – Stillmeadow Church located at 5110 Frederick Avenue

Intersection of Hillen Road and 35th Street (on corner)

The DOT will supply sand, bags, bag ties and shovels on-site at the locations, and residents will have to fill and transport their sandbags.

The sandbags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Widespread rain is expected mid to late Thursday afternoon with heavy thunderstorms likely that evening or night. Some of these storms could produce strong to potentially damaging winds along with heavy downpours.

Rainfall totals by early Friday morning could exceed one inch in many parts of our area.

More rain and showers are likely on Friday along with strong and gusty winds. Wind gusts may exceed 45 MPH.