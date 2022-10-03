Salute: Baltimore officer shot last week released from Johns Hopkins Hospital

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City police officer who was shot last week while responding to a domestic disturbance was released from the hospital Monday afternoon.

The officer was released from Johns Hopkins Hospital as officers saluted him on the way out.

The officer - who has not been identified - was shot in the thigh on Friday in the 1100 block of E. Chase Street.

Officers responded when a person in a home called for help because of a behavioral health crisis from a 19-year-old.

Police said a struggle ensued as officers tried to take the suspect into custody.

During the struggle, the suspect got to a gun and fired a shot at officers,

He was immediately taken into custody.

On Sunday, President of the Baltimore City FOP Mike Mancuso said the officer was doing well and is in good spirits.

"This morning, I had the opportunity to visit with our Officer who was shot on Friday," Mancuso said. "He is doing well and is in good spirits. He is fortunate to have the support of an amazing family."