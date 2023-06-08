Salisbury softball loses in championship game

BALTIMORE -- Salisbury lost in dramatic fashion to Trine University of Indiana in the final game of the best-of-three championship series in the Division III NCAA tournament on Wednesday in Marshall, Texas.

The game was scoreless into the bottom of the seventh inning.

That's when Trine put a runner on second base, and with two outs Carolyn Biel got the game-winning hit to give the Thunder the title in walk-off fashion.

Salisbury won the opening game of the series on Tuesday, but Trine came back and won the second game 6-to-2 before the dramatic conclusion to game three on Wednesday.

Salisbury has been the national runner-up on four occasions but has never won the title.

The Sea Gulls finished the season with a record of 49-6.