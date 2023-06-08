Watch CBS News
Sports

Salisbury softball loses in championship game

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Salisbury lost in dramatic fashion to Trine University of Indiana in the final game of the best-of-three championship series in the Division III NCAA tournament on Wednesday in Marshall, Texas.

The game was scoreless into the bottom of the seventh inning. 

That's when Trine put a runner on second base, and with two outs Carolyn Biel got the game-winning hit to give the Thunder the title in walk-off fashion.

Salisbury won the opening game of the series on Tuesday, but Trine came back and won the second game 6-to-2 before the dramatic conclusion to game three on Wednesday.

Salisbury has been the national runner-up on four occasions but has never won the title.

The Sea Gulls finished the season with a record of 49-6.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 9:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.