Sailors in town for Fleet Week lend a hand to projects across Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Sailors in town for Fleet Week are giving back to the city by doing a few community service projects before they go.

On Thursday, they volunteered at the Maryland Zoo by helping clean up the property. One of their jobs was to remove vines.

"They have a lot of ivy growing up the trees that we'll kill so it won't suffocate the trees," US Navy member Greyson Harrelson said. "So, our team was going to go in and pull that ivy out."

They also removed weeds.

"I think people would be excited to know that Fleet Week has a positive impact all across Baltimore," Maryland Zoo Spokesperson Mike Evitts said. "I think it really speaks to the level of service and commitment that these service members have that they have volunteered to come here on their time off to help us out."

The Marines and Sailors are grateful for the chance to get out of the Inner Harbor and into Baltimore's communities.

"The country and the community does so much for the military, the Marines, the Sailors, the Coast Guardsman," Harrelson said. "We just like to give back ."

The Sailors and Marines will be doing more community service projects throughout the week. Their next one is a shoreline cleanup at Masonville Cove.