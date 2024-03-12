Sacred Owl Retreat House: Woman leads holistic approach to healing through nature

BALTIMORE -- Lola Manekin is leading lifestyle innovation at Sacred Owl Retreat House in Baltimore County.

She helps people reconnect with nature through their mind, body and soul. It's a holistic approach to healing and helping others.

Manekin is a holistic healer, originally from the island of Florianópolis in Brazil.

"All women in that land, they are initiated as healers as medicine women from a very young age," Manekin said.

Manekin brings centuries of culture and tradition to a wooded cabin tucked away in Sparks, Maryland, where she houses the Sacred Owl Retreat.

She focuses on what she calls "align energetics."

"A combination of breath work, bodywork and energy work, and it's extremely transformational"

People come to reconnect with nature and a deep dive through the mind, body and soul.

"Addiction, anxiety, depression, people who in some way unwell, disconnected from their hearts, but I also love working with people who are doing amazing and are like I am ready to step into my next expansion of life," Manekin said. "I have had people who left feeling relaxed and grounded but I have also witnessed people leaving here and having a change of life that is 180 degrees."

It's lifestyle innovation expanding the process of healing and wellness.

"This awakens a deep wisdom and then the conversation is how are you going to leave here and begin to integrate what you've received," Manekin said.

In broadening her mission and reach, Manekin will soon open "Tribe," a movement and wellness center in Mount Vernon.