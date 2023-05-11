Ryan Ripken takes his baseball skills to local radio

BALTIMORE -- The Ripkens are Baltimore's first family of baseball, and now that legacy continues with a new voice on local radio: Ryan Ripken.

Ryan has put down his baseball bat and picked up a microphone at 105.7 The Fan.

His resume includes professional experience, extensive knowledge, and a baseball background that few others can match.

True to family form, Ryan speaks fluent baseball.

Ryan got his start with a front-row seat to baseball greatness as the son of Cal Ripken. While fans were cheering and admiring Ripken, Ryan was living priceless memories.

"Most importantly, for me, was the chance for me to be with Dad," Ryan said. "That's something for me that when I look back, I got to be part of something special during my dad's career."

Ryan had his own baseball career as a stand-out at Gilman in High School to a seven-year stint in professional baseball—all the while picking up practical baseball experience that he applies to his new career.

Ryan said his father, Cal, listens to the radio shows and offers him critiques and analysis.

Cal had a run as a baseball analyst and Ryan's uncle, Billy Ripken, is a regular on the Major League Baseball Network.

For Ryan—as a player and now as a broadcaster—he's had good examples to emulate and high standards set for him.

"Do I feel like the challenges can fuel the pressures of higher expectations? Of course, when I played that's all I dealt with and it felt like no matter what I did, it was never going to be good enough" Ryan said.

He said he is appreciative of his family history, but focusing on his role.

"I'm proud of what they've done, but to be honest, I've just pushed that aside because all I want to do is be Ryan," he said.