Watch CBS News
Sports

Rutschman, Mountcastle homer in Orioles spring training win over Red Sox

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Adley Rutschman hit his fourth home run of the spring as the Orioles topped the Red Sox, 6-2, Tuesday in a spring training game.

The second-year catcher is batting .314 this spring.

Ryan Mountcastle went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, and Jorge Mateo added two hits.

Pitcher Cole Irvin allowed two runs on seven base hits in five innings for the Orioles, who are 13-11 in spring training.

The Orioles play Toronto at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, with six more games in spring training.

They open the season on March 30 in Boston.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 4:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.