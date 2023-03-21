Rutschman, Mountcastle homer in Orioles spring training win over Red Sox

BALTIMORE - Adley Rutschman hit his fourth home run of the spring as the Orioles topped the Red Sox, 6-2, Tuesday in a spring training game.

The second-year catcher is batting .314 this spring.

Ryan Mountcastle went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, and Jorge Mateo added two hits.

Pitcher Cole Irvin allowed two runs on seven base hits in five innings for the Orioles, who are 13-11 in spring training.

The Orioles play Toronto at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, with six more games in spring training.

They open the season on March 30 in Boston.