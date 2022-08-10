Rutschman joins advisory board of anti-PED educational group

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman has joined the advisory board of the Taylor Hooton Foundation, a group that educates young athletes about the dangers of anabolic steroids and other performance enhancing drugs.

The foundation is named for a 17-year-old Texas ballplayer who in 2003 took his own life as a result of steroid use. Rutschman is joining 26 other big-leaguers on the board.

"We're thrilled to have Adley join an incredible group of major-league players who have stepped up to serve as positive role models," said foundation president Donald Hooton Jr. "We're also very proud of the support that Major League Baseball and these elite athletes provide in sending a positive message to kids that they, too, can accomplish all of their dreams without the use of drugs. The participation of these players in our efforts to educate young people that using these substances is not the right choice cannot be overstated."

As members of the board, players are featured in the foundation's "All Me" public-service campaign and participate in educational activities in their communities.

Through various initiatives, the Taylor Hooton Foundation reaches athletes, coaches, parents, young prospects in Latin America, and participants in the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program, the organization said.