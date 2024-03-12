Rutschman, Henderson lead Orioles to 12-8 spring training win over Tampa Bay

Adley Rutschman had three base hits and Gunnar Henderson had two hits to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 12-8 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a spring training game on Tuesday.

Rutschman drove in two runs. Henderson scored twice.

The Orioles improved to 15-3 in the spring with just over two weeks until Opening Day.

Ryan Mountcastle contributed two RBIs and Jordan Westburg plated three runs.

Westburg doubled and smacked a three-run home run.

Colton Cowser and Ryan O'Hearn each added two hits for the O's.

Tyler Wells pitched four innings and allowed one run on two base hits.

The Orioles play the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Their regular season starts on March 28 against the Los Angeles Angels at Camden Yards.