Rupture in Elkridge Pumping Station causes water outages, low pressure in Howard County

BALTIMORE - Water outage and low pressure in Howard County have been caused by a break at an Elkridge Pumping Station, according to government officials.

Officials said the Howard County Department of Public Works Bureau of Utilities is working to repair a 36-inch drinking water main rupture in the Elkridge Pumping Station.

A news conference will start soon. We will stream it on CBS News Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/qV6AcNO0XX — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) August 20, 2023

A 36” drinking water main coming from the Elkridge Pumping Station has ruptured. The pumping station itself is intact. Crews are working to repair the break. — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) August 20, 2023

The pumping station is intact, officials say.

The Howard County Department of Public Works Bureau of Utilities is investigating reports of water outages and low pressure affecting a large area, including Ellicott City, Elkridge, and Snowden River Parkway. Details will be provided as soon as possible. — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) August 20, 2023

The water outages and low pressure is affecting a large area, including Ellicott City, Elkridge and Snowden River Parkway.

However, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said DPW is shifting to an alternative water supply to restore service to the impacted areas.

DPW has already begun shifting to an alternative water supply in order to restore service to the area impacted. We will provide further details as information becomes available. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue. — Calvin Ball (@HoCoGovExec) August 20, 2023

Crews have not said when they expect the pumping station to be repaired.