Rupture in Elkridge Pumping Station causes water outages, low pressure in Howard County

BALTIMORE - Water outage and low pressure in Howard County have been caused by a break at an Elkridge Pumping Station, according to government officials.

Officials said the Howard County Department of Public Works Bureau of Utilities is working to repair a 36-inch drinking water main rupture in the Elkridge Pumping Station.

The pumping station is intact, officials say.

The water outages and low pressure is affecting a large area, including Ellicott City, Elkridge and Snowden River Parkway. 

However, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said DPW is shifting to an alternative water supply to restore service to the impacted areas.

Crews have not said when they expect the pumping station to be repaired.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 5:43 PM

