Runners, walkers gear up for annual Bay Bridge Run

BALTIMORE — Runners and walkers will lace up their sneakers for the Bay Bridge Run on Sunday.

"We can get out on the waterways, we can hike in the mountains," said Kris Smith, with Maryland Sports. "Evidently, we can run and walk across some tremendous feats of engineering in this wonderful bridge behind us."

The run/walk is a unique way to cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. For a day, there won't be any cars or trucks on the eastbound side, other than thousands walking and running and walking across the bridge.

"It's an opportunity for the community of Queen Anne's County and Anne Arundel County to come together and showcase the gem of Maryland," said Lee Corrigan, with Corrigan Sports, who organizes the annual event.

On Sunday, 18,000 runners from 48 states and six countries will travel to Maryland for the 10K race. The race starts from Anne Arundel County to Kent Island in Queen Anne's County.

Race organizers and county officials gathered by the bridge on Thursday ahead of the 6.2-mile event.

"We are thrilled to host you this incredible event that celebrates not just athleticism but also the beauty and spirit of our beloved region," said Jana Carter, with Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County.

Corrigan said the event brings millions of dollars in economic impact to both counties. It also generates tens of thousands of dollars for charity.

County leaders hope to see those same figures this year.

"We encourage everyone obviously to take time and visit one of our fantastic restaurants like Libby's right here behind me, stay in our local hotels and enjoy their time here in Queen Anne's County, where shore-living begins," said Queen Anne's County Administrator Todd Mohn.

There will be a post-race party at the Chesapeake Bay Business Park. Ocean City native and singer Jimmy Charles is expected to perform.

For more information on the Bay Bridge Run, click this website.