Manhunt continues for ex-chief of staff to former Gov. Hogan after no-show at federal trial

BALTIMORE -- A manhunt is ongoing for the one-time chief of staff to former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

A federal judge in Baltimore issued an arrest warrant Monday when Roy McGrath was a no-show to day one of his criminal trial. The U.S. Marshals Service is calling him a fugitive.

Sheriff's deputies checked McGrath's home Monday morning in Naples, Florida, but he wasn't there, the Baltimore Banner reports.

McGrath was supposed to meet his lawyer, Joseph Murtha, outside U.S. District Court in downtown Baltimore shortly before the 9 a.m. hearing, the Banner reported.

"We're doing what we can to make sure Roy is safe and we see him soon," Murtha reportedly said in a statement outside the courthouse.

McGrath is accused of falsifying documents to make it look like Gov. Hogan approved a severance payment of more than $200,000 to leave his job as the CEO of the Maryland Environmental Service so that he could work for the governor's office.

He was charged in 2021 with four counts of wire fraud, two counts of embezzlement and falsification of records. Prosecutors also allege McGrath submitted timesheets that said he was working when he was really on vacation.

The former governor could be called as a witness for the prosecution.

If convicted on the federal charges, McGrath faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each of four counts of wire fraud and a maximum of 10 years for each of two counts of embezzlement, and a maximum of 20 years for the charge of falsifying a document, the Department of Justice said.