Towson clothing store Route One Apparel acquired by Maryland Brand Management

Looking for last minute gifts for that special someone? Route One Apparel has you covered

Looking for last minute gifts for that special someone? Route One Apparel has you covered

Looking for last minute gifts for that special someone? Route One Apparel has you covered

BALTIMORE -- The Towson-based clothing store Route One Apparel has been acquired by Maryland Brand Management, according to an announcement by the shop's founder Ali von Paris.

Paris, who previously served as CEO, will now take on the role of Chief Visionary Officer.

To our Route One Apparel customers, partners, supporters, and friends - a message from our founder and former CEO, @alivonparis Posted by Route One Apparel on Thursday, January 23, 2025

"To our Route One Apparel customers, partners, supporters, and friends – Today, I am thrilled to share a transformative moment in the journey of Route One Apparel. Effective immediately, Route One Apparel has been acquired by MD-Brand, and I am stepping into a new role as Chief Visionary Officer. This change is not just about a new title; it's about a new chapter—one filled with exciting potential, bold risks, and unshakable pride in what we've built together," Paris said in a social media post.

The shop sells a plethora of Maryland-themed clothing items. WJZ has stopped by the store multiple times - with the most recent visit in December 2024.

Paris said the concept for Route One Apparel came to her 15 years ago when she was a college student searching for a job.

"In 2010, as a college student at the University of Maryland, I found myself jobless after the sudden closure of a local bar where I waitressed. Out of that loss came a spark of an idea—a t-shirt for my fellow "Thirsty Turtle survivors." I listed it online and woke up to hundreds of orders by morning. That single moment taught me two important lessons: Marylanders love to wear their pride, and sometimes the best opportunities come when you least expect them," Paris wrote.

According to Paris, growing the business has been both her greatest challenge and her greatest achievement. She said part of growth is "knowing when to ask for help."

Through the partnership with MD-Brand and CEO Garrett Pfeifer, Paris said she now has the support to take Route One Apparel to "greater heights".

"Garrett and I share a passion for delivering quality, building community, and celebrating what makes Maryland unique," Paris wrote.

MD-Brand is "a family run t-shirt printing and brand management company," according to the company's LinkedIn page. In addition to Route One Apparel, the company also manages Puppie Love, Live Oak, Off the Map, Kittie Kittie, and other brands.