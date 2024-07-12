Rounds of rain and storms on deck Friday in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Our Friday will feature multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Wet weather is already covering parts of the state as you head out the door for your morning commute.

The cold front that swept the humidity offshore Wednesday night has returned and is camped out over southeast Maryland. Along and behind this front numerous showers and thunderstorms will quickly develop late tonight into Friday morning along with a sharp rise in humidity. Since the air will become so tropical, the threat for torrential downpours exists, especially along and east of I-95.

Rainfall totals to the west of I -95 should be mainly an inch or less. Along I-95 an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall is possible. East of I-95 is the best chance for widespread rainfall totals of 1.5" to 3" with localized rainfall totals of up to 4". Any area that receives repetitive torrential downpours could see flooding, especially across the eastern shore and also in the more urbanized and poor drainage areas inland. Highs on Friday will only reach near 80° with the numerous showers & storms.

Flood watches have been issued through this evening for Cecil county and all of our Eastern Shore counties including Kent, Queen Anne's, Caroline, and Talbot.

More showers and storms are possible tonight into early Saturday morning, especially along and east of I-95. Saturday will see some sunshine returning, especially during the late morning into afternoon hours. A few isolated storms will still be possible Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday spike to near 90°.

Intense heat and some humidity start to build back into the area Sunday. Highs will top out in the middle 90s with feels like temperatures around 100°.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are potential Alert Days due to extreme heat. Highs will be near 100° with heat index values nearing 105°.