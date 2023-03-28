Rosedale native, retired wrestler Stacy Keibler to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

BALTIMORE - A retired professional wrestling superstar from Baltimore County will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Stacy Keibler, from Rosedale and Towson graduate, started her wrestling career in the WCW IN 1999 with the Nitro Girls. She joined the WWF where she managed the Dudley Boyz and other wrestlers.

She then became Vince McMahon's personal assistant in 2002.

In 2005, Keibler went by the name "Super Stacy."

She retired from wrestling in 2006 when she turned to acting and modeling.

The WWE Hall of Fame will be on Friday, March 31.