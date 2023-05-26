Rosedale fire damages multiple homes, leaves six people displaced

BALTIMORE -- There was a horrible awakening for one Rosedale family when around 2 a.m. on Friday they discovered that their house was in flames.

By the time Baltimore County firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and bring the fire under control, they had lost every one of their possessions.

Firefighters responded to the 6000 block of Radecke and found heavy fire conditions.

Six residents have been displaced after the two-alarm fire that tore through two multiple townhouses in Rosedale. the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

"I'm just grateful," said Joan Morrison, who was displaced by the fire. "You know, I don't care about the clothes. I don't care about anything else. I'm just giving God thanks that, you know, you can replace the clothes and everything. You can't replace a life."