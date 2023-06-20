Rosedale community 'shocked' after man shot while walking in his neighborhood

BALTIMORE – A man was shot while walking through his own Baltimore County neighborhood over Father's Day weekend.

The shooting along Martinique road and Lisa Court in Rosedale has left the community shaken.

Neighbors said the incident began on a walkway often used as a way to cut through to the Rite Aid just up the street.

A woman, who didn't want to be identified, described what she heard just outside of her home Sunday night.

"A 'pop pop pop.' I knew distinctly that that was gunshots, didn't sound like fireworks, any cars backfiring," she said. "There were three guys running down the hill by my house."

Investigators and neighbors believe it stemmed from a robbery.

"This is the first shooting in this neighborhood that I know of for 23 years," said Peter Arrey, president of the neighborhood association. "It was very surprising and the neighbors are shocked."

Arrey has known the victim for decades.

He said the victim is loved by many, a good guy, never into any trouble and willing to help anyone.

"If anybody needs him, he will help you," Arrey said. "That is the type of man that I saw growing up. He's in his 40s. He's been a wonderful neighbor. He grew up here."

Neighbors said the victim is still recovering at the hospital.

There has been a concern for years at the walkway with unwelcome guests coming into the usually quiet neighborhood, neighbors said.

"A little concerning that this happened in our neighborhood," Arrey said. "There is this pass-through here by Rite Aid that is a little concerning."

Community residents want something to be done to keep community members safe.



Arrey suggests a fence to close the area off.

"People are shaken to the core, neighbors are very shaken that this could magnify to something different," Arrey said.

The victim is expected to recover. No arrests have been made.