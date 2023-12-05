Roquan Smith selected as Baltimore Ravens' nominee for NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith is not only making an impact on the football field, but he's also been influential off the field.

Smith, playing in his first full season in Baltimore, has been selected as the Ravens' nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which acknowledges as player's commitment and charitable work off the field, combined with the play on the field.

Each NFL team nominates one player. At the end of the season, one player will be chosen as the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.

"The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award is the league's most prestigious honor given annually to the player who best represents the greatness and compassion of Walter Payton on and off the field," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "These 32 outstanding men are making a valuable difference in their communities every day and we are proud to celebrate their special gifts and humanitarianism."

Each nominee will receive up to $55,000 and the award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

Smith leads the Ravens with 126 tackles. He also has 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.