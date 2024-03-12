Watch CBS News
Roku says hackers accessed more than 15,000 accounts. Here's what the company says to do

If you stream movies or TV shows on a Roku device, pay attention.

Roku says hackers accessed more than 15,000 user accounts in a breach.

In some cases, unauthorized individuals tried to purchase streaming subscriptions.

The company said it did refund customers who were impacted by unauthorized charges, so be sure to check your bank statements.

If you haven't already, Roku says registered users need to reset their password.

The company has already secured some accounts against hackers by doing so. 

March 12, 2024

