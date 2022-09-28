'Rod and Reef Slam' fishing tournament highlights critical role oyster reefs play in Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE -- The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is getting ready for its fifth year of the Rod and Reef Slam.

It's a unique fishing tournament that doesn't necessarily reward fishermen who reel in the biggest catch.

The Rod and Reef Slam challenges anglers to catch the most different species of fish over restored oyster reefs, rather than simply the biggest fish.

It's all in an effort to highlight the critical role oyster reefs play in supporting the diversity of fish in the Chesapeake Bay.

There used to be hundreds of thousands of acres of oyster reefs in the Chesapeake Bay.

However, over the course of the last couple hundred years, the bay's oyster reef habitat has been decimated.

Over-harvest, disease in the oyster population and pollution have all played a key role.

"The oyster population is estimated to be at a very small fraction, maybe one to two percent of what used to be in the Chesapeake Bay and it's estimated that now there's less than 10,000 acres of productive oyster bottom in the bay," said Dr. Allison Colden, the Maryland Senior Fisheries Scientist for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Oyster restoration efforts have helped revitalize the bay.

"These oyster reefs are critically important for small crabs, small fish, worms and other organisms that are important prey," Colden said. "Fish come along and prey on those species that live on oyster reefs and larger fish come and prey on them."

The oysters themselves are critically important to the bay's water quality.

"They are filtering machines," Colden said. "They're filtering up to 50 gallons of water per day for a large adult."

To put it simply, bringing oyster reefs back means more fish in the bay.

To help highlight the importance of oyster reefs and species diversity that live on oyster reefs in the bay, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation is co-hosting this unique fishing tournament.

"Instead of trying to catch the biggest or heaviest fish, like most tournaments, this one is focused on diversity," Captain Bart said.

Whoever catches the most different species of fish over restored oyster reefs will win.

Last year's winner caught 16 different species.

However, this fishing tournament is about more than fishing.

"It's really about getting people out on the water and having them see first-hand the value of oyster reef habitat for recreational fishing and for the biodiversity of the bay," Colden said.

The tournament starts on October 8 and runs through October 16.

You can still register for this tournament on the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's website.