Rock band Queen & Adam Lambert launching tour in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Legendary rock band Queen and Adam Lambert are kicking off their Rhapsody Tour in Baltimore this fall, Live Nation announced Friday.

The tour opener is Wednesday, Oct. 4 at CFG Bank Arena. Tickets will be available via a general onsale beginning on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.

"Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious," said Queen member Brian May in a statement. "Watch out world."

Lambert, who rose to fame on American Idol in 2009, joined forces with the active members of Queen - Brian May and Roger Taylor - in 2011.

The show, Live Nation said, "remains at heart a tribute to Freddie Mercury's majestic legacy, a confirmation of Brian and Roger's undimmed musical prowess, plus a magnificent showcase for Adam's vocal skills and electrifying stage charisma, all of which adds up to a glorious full-blooded celebration of one of the greatest songbooks in rock history."