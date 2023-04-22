Rivalries highlight Maryland's Saturday lacrosse schedule

BALTIMORE -- There's a big weekend ahead for college lacrosse and the biggest game on the schedule centers around one of the greatest rivalries in the sport.

Maryland will play host to Johns Hopkins. It will be the 125th time the two schools have clashed on the lacrosse field—a series that goes back to 1895.

Yes, that's the 1800s!

The up-to-date reality is that the Maryland Terrapins are ranked fourth in the nation. Hopkins is ranked seventh in the nation.

So, it's a powerhouse showdown with a lot on the line in terms of conference standing.

But, the history and the tradition of the match-up loom large, too.

"It's really special," Hopkins lacrosse member Garrett Degnon said. "Growing up, I watched these games on TV. I went to a couple of games. The environment is unbelievable. There is nothing like it in our sport. I am really blessed and lucky to be part of this rivalry, and to be a part of these games."

Hopkins head coach Peter Milliman said the long-standing rivalry between the teams had its benefits.

"It's an opportunity to compete against a team we really relish playing against," Milliman said. "I think the competition is the most important part for us. Guys are going to be excited to get out there and get after it."

Hopkins has lost the last five meetings with Maryland. The teams are set to face off at 7 p.m. in College Park on Saturday.

There's a big rivalry game slated to take place in Annapolis on Saturday, too.

The Navy will play host to the Army in a game scheduled at 1 p.m.—ahead of projected severe weather.