Reward offered in shooting of two teen girls at Fort Armistead Park

BALTIMORE - Police are searching for a person who shot two teenage girls at Fort Armistead Park.

Officers released an image of a person of interest. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward that leads to an arrest.

Two teen girls were shot at the park around 9:15 p.m. on March 23.

If you have information, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 11:24 AM

