Reward of up to $8K offered for information on shooting of Forest Park High School teen

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers is offering up to $8,000 for information that will help detectives find the person who killed a Forest Park High School student in January.

The nonprofit organization hopes the reward will prompt people to provide tips that would lead them to the individual who fatally shot 15-year-old Laron Henderson in an alleyway near his school on Jan. 25.

January 25 at 3:04pm Mr. Laron Henderson was shot & killed in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Ave. He was a 9th grade student at Forest Park High School. Submit a tip at 1-866-7LOCKUP or at https://t.co/85ZGBNkFsD You may be eligible for a reward up to $8,000. @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/KuLjiSTe2c — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) February 1, 2023

Henderson was killed less than an hour after school dismissal.

He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.

A suspected shooter has not been arrested.

Family members said they did not receive a call from the school system to let them know that Henderson had died.

They said they found out when members of the public called from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can also submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.