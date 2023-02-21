Return of CIAA tournaments bring fan-friendly events to Baltimore

Return of CIAA tournaments next month expected to be big economic boost for Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The CIAA basketball tournament is not just about a slate of games. It's a celebration for fans and alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The celebration returns to Baltimore City from February 21-25, with men's and women's basketball games to be played at CFG Bank Arena in downtown Baltimore.

The week-long basketball tournaments are expected to boost the Baltimore economy.

The annual CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament will offer a multitude of official celebratory affiliated events that appeal to a diverse demographic of alumni and fans, including community engagement, Super Saturday, step-shows and concerts.

Staple events include Fan Fest, Education Day and Career Expo during tournament week.

"In a few weeks we will be here to take over Baltimore and we are going to be the charm that you need that you provide to us to make us a bigger, better city and tournament to provide for us around the country," CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said.

The games will be televised on ESPN platforms.

The CIAA, which stands for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, is the first and longest-running African American athletic conference in the country. Twelve schools are in the conference, including seven in North Carolina, two in Virginia, and one each in South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Last year, the CIAA announced the tournament, which had been held in Charlotte for 17 years. It will continue in Baltimore through 2025.

In 2022, the tournament's first year in Baltimore, it drew 36,390 fans downtown and had a total economic impact of $19.6 million.

The five-day event had a direct spending impact of $13.9 million, Visit Baltimore said, with $11 million in off-site spending on lodging, food and entertainment, and retail items.

"It was an economic boom for the city of Baltimore and allowed us to see and allowed people to see coming from outside the renaissance that is taking place right before our feet each and every day in this very, very special city," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, said between Feb. 24-26, 2022, hotel occupancy was 65.5%, the highest it has been during that same period since 2007.

He said the boost was crucial to the city's economy after setbacks from the pandemic.

He's ready for an even more successful tournament this year.

"You can write this down ," Visit Baltimore CEO Al Hutchinson said. "It's probably going to be double the number of people here in Baltimore than there were last year. Folks coming."

There are also a slew of events that will be happening in the community while the tournament is here. For a list of events and schedules, visit its website.

Visit here for ticket information.