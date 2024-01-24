Watch: Residents at Brightview Senior Living in White Marsh have a message for Taylor Swift

Residents at Brightview Senior Living in White Marsh have a message for Taylor Swift

Residents are Brightview Senior Living in White Marsh have a message for Taylor Swift

Residents are Brightview Senior Living in White Marsh have a message for Taylor Swift

BALTIMORE -- Conversations continue about the possibility of Taylor Swift coming to Baltimore for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Residents at Brightview Senior Living in White Marsh had a few things to say.

Residents gave Taylor some recommended stops for her potential visit in Baltimore - like the National Aquarium, Jimmy's Famous Seafood, and Miss Shirley's Café.

You can watch the full TikTok video below.