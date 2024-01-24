Watch: Residents at Brightview Senior Living in White Marsh have a message for Taylor Swift
BALTIMORE -- Conversations continue about the possibility of Taylor Swift coming to Baltimore for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Residents at Brightview Senior Living in White Marsh had a few things to say.
Residents gave Taylor some recommended stops for her potential visit in Baltimore - like the National Aquarium, Jimmy's Famous Seafood, and Miss Shirley's Café.
You can watch the full TikTok video below.
@brightviewwhitemarsh
Taylor Swift welcome to Baltimore! @Taylor Swift @Jimmy’s Famous Seafood @NFL @MissShirleys @Baltimore Ravens @Baltimore Orioles #seniorlivingcommunity #greatplacetowork #greatplacetolive #ravens♬ ...Ready For It? - Taylor Swift
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.