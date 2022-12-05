Ravens at Browns game flexed to Saturday, Dec. 17
BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens game against the Cleveland Browns has been flexed to Saturday, Dec. 17, the NFL announced.
The game will start at 4:30 p.m. from Cleveland. It will be televised on NFL Network.
The Ravens (8-5) are in first place in the AFC North, coming off a 10-9 win Sunday over the Denver Broncos.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on either Dec. 17 or Dec. 18. The Ravens-Browns game will be one of three games to be played on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The Browns (5-7) are coming off two straight wins, including Sunday's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.