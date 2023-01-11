Reports: QB Lamar Jackson faces 'uphill battle' to play in Sunday's playoff game in Cincinnati

BALTIMORE - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces an "uphill" battle to play in Sunday night's playoff game in Cincinnati, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Jackson sprained his PCL against Denver on Dec. 4 and has missed the past five games.

The Ravens play the Bengals at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday in the AFC Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The NFL Network reporters say that Jackson has tried to get some work in on his knee but "hasn't felt right at this point."

"Not looking good for Lamar Jackson," Rapoport said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "Which is a bit of a surprise if you look back. Dec. 4 was the last time he played, battling a PCL sprain. There were so many people involved who thought if Lamar is not going to play in the regular season, he will surely be ready in the playoffs. However, from my understanding this is something sources have said over the course of the past 24 hours is that Lamar Jackson faces an uphill battle to be able to get out on the field in the playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals."

Rapoport added that he would be surprised if Jackson practices much this week.

If Jackson can't go, Tyler Huntley would likely get the start on Sunday.

"He is working, he is trying, he is rehabbing. The knee is just not quite right" Rapoport said. "Now, this has been shrouded in some secrecy, so there's always a chance. Anything happens with Lamar Jackson, but I would be surprised base on what I know if he practices today, which means we can see Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley for the Baltimore Ravens."

The Ravens' offense is averaging just 12.5 points per game in the five weeks without Jackson.

In 12 games this season, Jackson has passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 764 yards with three touchdowns.

The Ravens' first injury report will be released on Wednesday.