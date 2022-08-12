TSA sounds alarm after replica gun found at BWI

BALTIMORE -- A replica gun was recovered by security early Friday morning at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, officials said.

TSA sounded the alarm at around 4:40 a.m. after the replica was found at Checkpoint B, officials said. A sports journalist at the airport tweeted a video of the alarm blaring through the terminal.

Officials said a carry-on bag was identified for additional inspection and was taken to a secure area of the airport. After the bag came out of the scanner, the passenger allegedly took the bag and continued to their gate. That was when officers found the passenger and detained them.

The passenger was questioned and the matter is under investigation, officials said.

There could be resulting flight delays from the incident, officials said, so travelers should check their flight times.