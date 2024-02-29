Repeat offender sentenced to 50 years after found guilty of violent Baltimore carjacking

BALTIMORE - A repeat offender convicted of a carjacking has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, the Baltimore City State's Attorney said.

Karon Alston was found guilty of carjacking, robbery, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and theft.

"The terror and pain that this defendant inflicted on the victim can never be undone, but I hope that this lengthy sentence brings them, and the community, a sense of closure and peace after such a frightening experience," State's Attorney Ivan Bates said. "Trauma is real, and the residents of this community will feel the impacts of this violent incident for years to come. My office remains steadfast in its commitment to justice and our residents. Our city is not a playground for lawlessness and violence."

On February 2, 2023, at approximately 8:19 p.m., the victim was approached by two unknown males, one later identified as Alston, in the parking lot of the Harford Seafood Market, located at 6800 Harford Road.

According to court records, Alston said, "Give me your money, or I'll shoot you," and then he and the second suspect pulled the victim's jacket over his face and pushed the victim to the ground.

After a physical struggle, Alston pulled out a black revolver, pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger multiple times, but the gun did not fire, according to court documents.

Alston took the victim's car keys and $140 before taking off in the victim's 2019 Nissan Altima. The victim suffered bruises and abrasions as a result of the attack.

Alston was prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm at the time of the carjacking due to convictions in 2018 for robbery and CDS distribution.