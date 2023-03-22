Repairs underway at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant after explosion last week

BALTIMORE — The Department of Public works announced repairs to the centrifuge machines at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, after a gas-led fire caused an explosion inside a city-contracted building on the premises last week.

"While there is still work to be done, we are pleased to report that Synagro Technologies Inc. is conducting repairs to their centrifuge machines – devices used in waste processing to separate solids from liquids – and have begun testing the systems for their centrifuge odor control mechanisms," DPW said Wednesday.

DPW said they will continue efforts to restore the Synagro support services to the plant, and efforts to optimize city-owned centrifuges for biosolids removal.

The department also said that the repair processes have not impacted the department's waste disposal, and that the effluent discharge from the plant is in accordance with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.

