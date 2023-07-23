Renfrew Center offers resources to combat barriers facing minorities over eating disorders

BALTIMORE - July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.

A professional at the Renfrew Center in Towson discussed the importance of stopping the stigma and diving into the dangers of eating disorders within our community.

"Mental health includes our emotional or psychological, as well as our social well-being," said Paula Edwards-Gayfield, the Renfrew Regional Assistant Vice President. "It impacts the way that we think, how we are interacting with one another or not interacting and processing emotion."

The Renfrew Center in Towson focuses on helping people who struggle with eating disorders, which include anorexia, bulimia and binge eating, just to name a few.

Edwards-Gayfield said minorities face additional barriers when seeking help, such as lack of awareness, treatment options and stigma.

Research shows even doctors are less likely to ask people of color about eating disorder symptoms.

"They're not asking the questions of people of color, they're not looking at the way that just shows up," Edwards-Gayfield said.

These factors can contribute to delayed diagnoses, reduced treatment-seeking behaviors and increased stigmatization.

Edwards-Gayfield said there's no need to suffer in silence.

"Even if you're questioning, reach out to ask, do your research, share with the family member or support person," she said.

The Renfrew Center works to combat these issues by offering resources, information and support.

"We really want to be able to provide you with that support and really work on removing the stigma that's connected to mental health in general but especially in people of color," Edwards-Gayfield said.

Click this link for additional resources.