Remington gonorrhea billboard sparks local curiosity

BALTIMORE -- A billboard on West 28th Street in Remington has piqued local curiosity, carrying an unconventional advertisement for the AIDS Healthcare Network. The message? A bold "Gonorrhea Alert", accompanied by an image of the Titanic striking an iceberg.

Local residents say the billboard caught them by surprise. "I think it's an interesting way to kind of get people talking about gonorrhea," said Matthew Reeds, a Baltimore resident.

The AIDS Healthcare Network, a California-based non-profit organization that provides HIV care, is behind the advertisement. The organization maintains a center on St. Paul Street.

The billboard's message refers to a pressing health concern. Gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted infection, is the second most frequently reported infectious disease nationwide, according to a 2019 report from the state health department.

Maryland alone reported over 11,000 cases of it in the same year.

Local responses to the advertisement have been mixed. Some believe it to be an effective public health announcement, while others feel the billboard should provide more information about the non-profit organization itself.

Evan Casas of Baltimore said, "I feel like it's not really normal for STD clinics to advertise at all, which should change," but questioned the approach, adding, "I don't think saying 'gonorrhea alert' is the best way."