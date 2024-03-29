"Remarkably complex" puzzle to remove remnants of Key Bridge as more cranes arrive in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Heavy equipment began arriving Friday to begin to clear away what is left of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and refloat and remove the Dali, the cargo ship that slammed into it Tuesday.

Governor Wes Moore spoke in the shadow of the Chesapeake 1000, so named because it can lift one thousand tons of debris.

The U.S. Navy is supplying four heavy lift cranes to help lift 3,000 to 4,000 tons of bridge debris, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says.



"This crane that we're looking at is massive...so is the challenge ahead of us." https://t.co/dlv9LSaJru pic.twitter.com/Z9JLhVkEA0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 29, 2024

"I've been informed by the Navy that they are supplying us with four heavy-lift cranes," Moore said at the Friday afternoon news conference. "Two have already arrived. One arrives tonight, and the fourth is arriving on Monday."

The same team who handled the Ever Forward is on the ground in this effort. https://t.co/PYZqh0jh5q @wjz #KeyBridgeCollapse — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 29, 2024

Before the salvage work can begin, crews must map the Patapsco River, including all of the debris both above and below the waterline because of the precarious position of the steel trusses and chunks of concrete, some resting on the bow of the ship.

"They're all working diligently to figure out the right plan to be able to break that bridge up into the right-size pieces that we can lift," said U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath.

Leaders did not forget the six victims. Four bodies likely remain deep underwater—still too dangerous for divers to access.

"When you look over our shoulders at the bridge and what's left of it, you understand why this city, this state, and indeed our nation, cries at this moment because we can never replace what is there, and we mourn the people who were lost there and that will forever be a reminder to all of us," Representative Kweisi Mfume said in an emotional tribute Friday.

While there is no timetable for removing the debris and getting the Port of Baltimore open again, there is urgency as the economic impact grows every day the port is closed.

"I want this done quickly. I want it done right," the governor said.

Also Friday, the FBI said several people have illegally tried to fly drones over the collapse site, which interferes with recovery operations.

FBI Baltimore in conjunction with @USAO_MD, @MDSP and our law enforcement partners is issuing a reminder to the public to not fly any drones around the #KeyBridge collapse area. There is a TFR in place. More here: https://t.co/ReMxzYVJdb pic.twitter.com/7Hxuu053GM — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) March 29, 2024

There is a ban within a three-mile radius and 1,500 feet high and below.

"It's unsafe for the crews to be out there working. If we have any aircraft whether it be fixed wing or rotary aircraft, it's going to interfere with them, so we have to cease operations if there is a drone. We understand drone enthusiasts want to be out here and capture these images but it's dangerous, and it's going to shut down operations," FBI Special Agent David Rodski told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "By the way, we're going to find you and we're going to fine you. These are federal changes, and these are significant felony charges.