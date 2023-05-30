Reimagined Disney on Ice stopping in Baltimore this fall
BALTIMORE -- The magical world of Disney is skating into Baltimore this fall with a run of seven shows at CFG Bank Arena, organizers announced Tuesday.
Disney on Ice has been an arena staple for years, but the company is touting an all-new production featuring the debut of new characters.
The show comes to Baltimore from October 12 to 15. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 6th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
