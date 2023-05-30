Watch CBS News
Local News

Reimagined Disney on Ice stopping in Baltimore this fall

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The magical world of Disney is skating into Baltimore this fall with a run of seven shows at CFG Bank Arena, organizers announced Tuesday. 

Disney on Ice has been an arena staple for years, but the company is touting an all-new production featuring the debut of new characters. 

The show comes to Baltimore from October 12 to 15. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 6th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 2:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.