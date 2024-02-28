Watch CBS News
Local News

Regular hours return to Maryland Zoo Friday

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Wednesday morning news roundup: February 28, 2024
Your Wednesday morning news roundup: February 28, 2024 02:31

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- The Maryland Zoo will resume its normal hours Friday, March 1 after shortening its hours for the colder months.

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, and will be in effect through the end of this December. Animals from warm climates and those that hibernate will appear as warm weather returns. 

"The zoo's grizzly bears and ectotherms, like amphibians and reptiles, will be emerging from their winter torpor in the coming weeks and months," the zoo said. 

Plenty of spring celebrations are planned, including Shamrock Safari, Bunny BonanZoo, Breakfast with Bunny, and a Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt. 

The zoo shortens its hours each January and February to reflect reduced visitor and animal activity in the colder months.

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 8:32 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.