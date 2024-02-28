Regular hours return to Maryland Zoo Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- The Maryland Zoo will resume its normal hours Friday, March 1 after shortening its hours for the colder months.

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, and will be in effect through the end of this December. Animals from warm climates and those that hibernate will appear as warm weather returns.

"The zoo's grizzly bears and ectotherms, like amphibians and reptiles, will be emerging from their winter torpor in the coming weeks and months," the zoo said.

Plenty of spring celebrations are planned, including Shamrock Safari, Bunny BonanZoo, Breakfast with Bunny, and a Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt.

The zoo shortens its hours each January and February to reflect reduced visitor and animal activity in the colder months.