Reginald F. Lewis Museum unveils new exhibit in honor of Civil Rights Act of 1964

Reginald F. Lewis museum unveils new exhibit in honor of 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act

Reginald F. Lewis museum unveils new exhibit in honor of 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act

Reginald F. Lewis museum unveils new exhibit in honor of 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act

BALTIMORE -- The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African American History & Culture unveiled a brand new exhibit Thursday, "iWitness: Media & the Movement".

iWitness: Media & the Movement showcases the significance of mass media and the role radio, television, photography, and the press played in advancing the Civil Rights Movement of 1964.

The exhibit honors the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 where activists, community leaders, and organizations used the media to challenge civil rights injustices.

"This exhibit not only commemorates the pivotal events and figures of the era but also underscores the ongoing relevance of media in the fight for social justice. As we approach a critical election, it's essential to reflect on the lessons of the past and recognize the power of the media in shaping public discourse and advocating for civil rights," said Robert Parker, the museum's Chief Curator & Director of Interpretation, Collections, and Education.

The Lewis Museum will host a free community day on Saturday, August 10, 2024, in celebration of the new exhibit.

Visitors are encouraged to visit www.lewismuseum.org to register to attend in advance.