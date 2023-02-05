Reese, Young help Maryland beat Minnesota 81-46

BALTIMORE- Julian Reese made 8 of 10 from the field and finished with 16 points, Jahmir Young added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Maryland beat Minnesota 81-46, the Golden Gophers' eighth consecutive loss.

The Terrapins have won four games in a row and five of their last six.

Donta Scott had 13 points and Ian Martinez scored 13 for Maryland.

Minnesota has lost nine of its last 10 games and has been outscored 252-162 in its last three combined.

Dawson Garcia, the team's leading scorer (14.9 per game) and rebounds (6.3), missed his fourth consecutive game (foot). Pharrel Payne led the Gophers with 14 points.

Maryland shot 52% (33 of 63) from the field, tied its season low with five turnovers and led by as many as 42 points. Maryland's mini road trip continues Tuesday night with a match-up against Michigan State in East Lansing.