Recreational weed legalization in Maryland: Here's what you need to know

BALTIMORE -- The state of Maryland is preparing for a new era, as the recreational use of cannabis becomes legal on July 1.

The law will permit residents aged 21 and older, possessing a government ID, to buy, use, possess, and even cultivate limited quantities of marijuana.

"There are crucial points to understand about this legislation," cautioned Dawn Berkowitz, the Deputy Director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration, in a recent interview.

In a conversation with our team, Berkowitz clarified the scope of the new legislation, explaining, "Though it is legal to consume, purchase, and possess as of July 1, the law restricts use to private residences. Public smoking remains prohibited."

Marylanders need to remember that despite the state's progressive stance, cannabis is still considered illegal under federal law and is prohibited on federal properties, including parks and government buildings.

"The purchase limit is the same as the possession limit for personal use. That includes up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, 12 grams of concentrated cannabis or up to 750 mg of THC," Berkowitz said.

Exceeding these limits could lead to legal repercussions. For instance, possessing over 1.5 but less than 2.5 ounces of cannabis may lead to civil fines, while quantities exceeding 2.5 ounces could be considered an intent to distribute, leading to criminal charges.

Previously, growing cannabis plants came with legal consequences. However, this restriction will be lifted under the new law. "Households are allowed to grow up to two plants, indoors or away from public view," Berkowitz said.

While these changes mark a significant shift in Maryland's marijuana policy, there are still key restrictions that the public must be aware of, such as cannabis use while driving.

"No consumption on public roadways, on public transit, we want to really make sure that consumers use responsibly if they choose to consume," Berkowitz explained.

With the new laws coming into effect tomorrow, Marylanders are reminded to abide by the rules outlined, ensuring lawful use of cannabis.