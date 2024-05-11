Recreational vessels allowed to pass through Key Bridge Safety Zone on Sunday

New body cam footage shows the moments after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed... and more top

New body cam footage shows the moments after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed... and more top

New body cam footage shows the moments after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed... and more top

BALTIMORE -- A one-way only transit way for recreational vessels through the Key Bridge Response Safety Zone was scheduled for Sunday morning, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector of Maryland made the announcement Saturday afternoon after the Captain of the Port established a traffic plan to grant recreational vessels the opportunity to pass through the collapse site.

Traffic will be one-way at a time. Outbound transits will be permitted from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and inbound transits will be allowed from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The Unified Command or Captain of the Port may cancel these time periods at any time for safety reasons, the US Coast Guard Sector announced.

All vessels must monitor VHF Channel 16 and 81A while transiting the area.

Mariners must also follow the rules of the road, stay within the marker channel, and heed directions by on-scene patrol vessels.