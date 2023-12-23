Reaves scores 17, Mount St. Mary's takes down Long Island 87-59
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Josh Reaves scored 17 points as Mount St. Mary's beat Long Island 87-59 on Saturday.
Reaves was 6-of-9 shooting (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Mountaineers (5-7). George Tinsley added 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Deshayne Montgomery shot 3 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 11 points.
Tai Strickland and Tana Kopa led the way for the Sharks (1-10) with each scoring 12 points. Jason Steele had 11 points and eight rebounds. The Sharks prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.
