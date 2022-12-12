Ray Lewis to serve on AFC coaching staff in 2023 Pro Bowl

BALTIMORE — Ray Lewis will serve as AFC defensive coordinator in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Lewis will be joined by Peyton Manning, who will serve as AFC head coach, and Diana Flores, who will serve as offensive coordinator.

"A two-time Super Bowl champion, 12-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Lewis was selected in the first round (No. 26 overall) in the 1996 NFL Draft by Baltimore, where he spent all 17 seasons of his NFL career", the NFL said in a statement Monday.

Lewis played in 228 games throughout the regular season, and had 1,568 tackles, 118 pass deflections, 41.5 sacks, 31 interceptions, 20 fumble recoveries, and 19 forced fumbles.

During the 2000 season, he earned his first Defensive Player of the Year award and was named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player after the Ravens earned the Super Bowl XXXV title.

Lewis returned from injury in his last season (2012) and played a key role in Baltimore's run to the Super Bowl XLVII triumph. He was inducted into the Baltimore Ravens' Ring of Honor in 2013, and then into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, 2018.