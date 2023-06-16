Watch CBS News
Ray Lewis III, son of former Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis, dead at 28

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Ray Lewis III has died, according to his younger brother Rahsaan Lewis.

Lewis III is the son of former Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis.

Rahsaan Lewis revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that his brother, Ray Lewis III, had died.  

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother 🕊️ ," he said. "A true angel I pray your at peace now because ik how much you was rlly hurtin I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here . . . I love you I love you I love you  💗 your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud 💗😭 💔"

