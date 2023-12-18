Ravens will try to overcome injury loss of speedy running back Keaton Mitchell: 'It's heartbreaking'

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens lost their home-run hitter for the season.

Running back Keaton Mitchell, who provided quickness out of the backfield, suffered a full tear of his ACL in his left knee against Jacksonville on Sunday night, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The undrafted rookie from East Carolina gained 73 rushing yards on nine carries before leaving Baltimore's game with a serious knee injury in the fourth quarter.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh noted that while Mitchell's injury is considered to be long-term.

"It's heartbreaking," Harbaugh said. "He's got a great attitude and demeanor about him. He's a guy you want to see do well."

Mitchell is the second Ravens' running back to sustain a season-ending injury. J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles in the season opener.

Harbaugh said he believes Mitchell will be working his tail off to get back on the field next season.

"He'll go to work," Harbaugh said. "I'm sure he will be here every single day and doing his part to get back."

Mitchell is third on the Ravens' league-leading rushing attack with 396 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His longest run of the season was 60 yards.

Now, the Ravens will rely on a running game orchestrated by quarterback Lamar Jackson (741 yards, five touchdowns). Gus Edwards has 663 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns.

Veteran Melvin Gordon will be elevated from the practice squad to take Mitchell's place.

"Melvin Gordon is a high-pedigree football player in this league," Harbaugh said. "It's almost kind of shocking that we are going to be able to put him into the mix here. He's been practicing and working so hard. He would smile, and say, 'When the opportunity comes, I will be ready."

The Ravens (11-3) have already clinched a playoff berth. They currently own the No. 1 seed in the AFC with three games remaining.

They travel to San Francisco for a Christmas night game.